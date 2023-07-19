POCATELLO — It appears Lance Peck may never stand trial for allegedly violating the state mortician’s code of conduct over 60 times.
A recent motion filed in the case of Peck, the former owner of Downard Funeral Home, mentions a date in August on which both the prosecution and defense have agreed to try and mediate the case before it is scheduled to head to trial in October.
The Idaho State Journal recently obtained a copy of a stipulated agreement in which both Bannock County Prosecutor Steve Herzog and Peck's Pocatello attorney Richard Blok agreed to allow more time for the filing of pretrial motions in Peck’s case because both parties will try to reach a plea agreement during a mediation scheduled for Aug. 18.
The 6th District judge handling the case, Aaron Thompson, approved the motion and signed it on July 13.
Mediation in criminal cases is fairly typical. According to a 2019 Pew Research article, only about 2 percent of federal defendants go to trial and “there is even less likelihood of a case proceeding to trial in state court than in federal court.”
When reached for comment about the scheduled mediation, Blok said, “Mediation is being conducted by a very experienced senior judge from our community. We are looking forward to meeting with the prosecutor and finding an acceptable resolution.”
The mediator in the case is 6th District Senior Judge Stephen Dunn.
Peck, 48, of Pocatello, was arrested on Aug. 30, 2022, nearly a year after police executed a search warrant at Downard Funeral Home on North Garfield Avenue.
Peck, who was released from jail after posting a $20,000 bond, was charged with 63 misdemeanors stemming from a Pocatello police investigation that revealed he had allegedly mishandled the remains and cremated remains of dozens of people whose families trusted him to provide funeral and cremation services.
Peck was charged with 60 counts of unprofessional conduct by morticians, funeral directors or embalmers and three counts of petit theft after Pocatello police executed a search warrant in September 2021 at Downard Funeral Home, which led to the discovery of 12 bodies in various stages of decomposition, approximately 50 fetuses in jars and dozens of unidentified cremated remains.
Herzog, when reached for comment Wednesday, confirmed that his office is still working on filing more serious felony charges against Peck for his actions at Downard.
Peck is due back in court for a pre-trial conference on Oct. 2.
If a plea agreement is not reached in the case, the jury trial is set to begin on Oct. 16 at the Bannock County Courthouse in Pocatello.
If convicted of all the current charges against him and the sentences are ordered to be served consecutively, Peck faces a maximum penalty of over 30 years in jail.
