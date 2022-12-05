POCATELLO — For the second time since September, the pre-trial hearing for the owner of Downard Funeral Home was rescheduled after his Pocatello attorney and Bannock County prosecutors agreed to a continuance.
Bannock County Prosecutor Steve Herzog and Lance Peck’s Pocatello attorney Richard K. Blok, of Racine Olson, stipulated, or agreed, to a second continuance to allow both sides more time to review the facts and information associated with the 63 misdemeanor charges Peck faces for his handling of the business and to prepare and file any motions ahead of trial.
Peck — who was arrested on Aug. 30, posted a $20,000 bond and was released from jail on Aug. 31 — did not appear for the court hearing Monday, but Blok did appear to ensure the pre-trial conference was rescheduled, Herzog said. Blok was not immediately available for comment for this article.
The 6th District Magistrate Judge handling the case, Aaron Thompson, rescheduled the hearing for March 13.
Herzog told the Idaho State Journal in September when the pre-trial hearing was first rescheduled that pre-trial motion hearings are not typically open to the public, but provide both prosecutors and defense attorneys an opportunity to meet and ensure all necessary evidence has been exchanged and that either party is prepared to file any motions ahead of trial.
Essentially, pre-trial hearings are more of a housekeeping event to ensure all parties are ready to proceed to trial or to potentially engage in discussions about mediating the case ahead of trial, Herzog said in September.
The investigative documents associated with the investigation into Peck and his operation of Downard Funeral Home total approximately 4,500 pages. Peck has been charged with 60 counts of unprofessional conduct by a mortician, funeral director or embalmer and three counts of petit theft.
Herzog explained the investigation into Peck remains ongoing. Authorities emphasized in September that more serious felony charges will be filed against Peck as their investigation continues. The statute of limitations in Idaho for general felonies similar to the ones being considered in this case is five years, Herzog added.
The investigation into Peck’s operation of the funeral home first began when officials with the Idaho Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses (DOPL), which oversees the state’s Board of Morticians, visited Downard on Sept. 1, 2021, and observed conditions that were in violation of the board’s laws and rules. DOPL officials then contacted the Pocatello Police Department to report their findings.
DOPL officials had received several complaints about Peck and Downard before visiting the funeral home.
Peck surrendered his license to operate Downard on Sept. 1, 2021, and on Sept. 3, 2021, police executed a search warrant at the funeral home as well as the crematory located in the same building.
As a result of the search warrant, Pocatello police located 12 bodies in various stages of decomposition, approximately 50 fetuses in jars and dozens of unidentified cremated remains. Police also confiscated thousands of digital and paper records from Downard.
Police were eventually able to positively identify the 12 bodies and determine the fetuses were part of a biological science collection donated from the University of Utah to Idaho State University and then to Downard for destruction. But they were never destroyed, police said.
Authorities have previously said the investigation grew to include 88 deceased individuals whose bodies were in some way handled by Peck.
