Patrick Karongo Kaberi

HEYBURN — A 39-year-old Wyoming man is facing numerous criminal charges after police said he went on a rampage after crashing his vehicle on Interstate 84.

At about 6:30 a.m. July 23, an Idaho State Police trooper was dispatched to a reported hit-and-run collision near milepost 204 on I-84 in Minidoka County, the ISP said in a statement. The trooper was advised that a 2006 Toyota Sequoia collided with a 2008 Ford F-350 pickup.