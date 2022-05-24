GRANGEVILLE — A preliminary hearing for a 22-year-old Grangeville woman charged with several felonies and misdemeanors related to a car crash in which four children were thrown from the car and injured will be held beginning at 1:15 p.m. June 1.
Chastity Ann Tipton was scheduled for the hearing Monday but agreed to postpone it for a week. Tipton, who is being held at the Idaho County Jail on a $10,000 bond, is charged with felony aggravated driving under the influence; four felony counts of injury to a child; and three drug- and driving-related misdemeanors.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Tipton was driving a Hyundai Sonata at about 3:11 p.m. May 8 at speeds of more than 40 mph above the speed limit along the Mount Idaho Graded Road southeast of Grangeville. None of the passengers was wearing a seat belt, according to the affidavit.
At the intersection of the Mount Idaho Grade Road and Knoll Lane, the Hyundai left the roadway and crashed, ejecting all four victims from the vehicle, the affidavit said.
The children, one of whom was a teenager, were all injured and transported by ground ambulance to a hospital. Tipton also was apparently injured and taken into custody.
Cpl. Kyle Kesler, of the Idaho State Police, helped investigate the crash scene and determined that at one point the Hyundai was traveling at 92 mph along the Mt. Idaho Grade Road. The speed limit on Mt. Idaho Grade Road is 50 mph, and at the corner where the crash occurred the speed limit advisory was 35 mph, Kesler said.
Kesler said he found evidence of drugs at the crash scene and Tipton’s blood, taken at the hospital, tested positive for marijuana, amphetamines and opiates.
Tipton is being represented by Idaho County Public Defender John A. Wiltse. Idaho County Prosecutor Kirk A. MacGregor is representing the state.