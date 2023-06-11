Stabbing

A Pocatello police officer and patrol vehicle pictured near the scene of the stabbing on Jade Drive on Sunday morning.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — A woman is in police custody in connection to the stabbing of a man in a north Pocatello neighborhood on Sunday morning, police said.

Pocatello police responded to the stabbing at a home on Jade Drive near OK Ward Park around 10 a.m. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.