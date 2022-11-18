Rebecca Lynn O’Connell

Rebecca Lynn O’Connell

 Photo courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

CHUBBUCK — A 40-year-old Montana woman faces several felony charges after police say she discharged a revolver into the front desk of a Chubbuck hotel and threatened to shoot at least three people.

Rebecca Lynn O’Connell, of Melrose, Montana, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharging a firearm at an occupied building, all felonies. She also faces one misdemeanor charge of malicious injury to property.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.