TWIN FALLS — A woman faces two counts of felony aggravated battery after stabbing her ex-husband and another woman Saturday afternoon, court records say.

Helena Tejeta Herrera, 42, of Twin Falls is accused of entering a vehicle and stabbing the two at about 2:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Sparks Street North. They were treated and released at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center, police said.

