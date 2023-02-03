Police Lights

LEWISTON—Police arrested Sandra McCarty for attempted first-degree murder after she allegedly tried to smother a patient at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston.

According to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department, officers responded at 8:15 a.m. Thursday to the veterans home at 821 21st Ave. for a report of a battery.

