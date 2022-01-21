POCATELLO — Two California men have been arrested and charged with numerous theft-related felonies after police say they stole over 100 power and hand tools worth nearly $26,000 from construction sites in northeast Pocatello.
Oscar Orlando Herrera, 57, and Jobsan Enoc Garcia Baca, 20, both of Los Angeles, have each been charged with one felony count of burglary and four counts of felony grand theft by possession of stolen property following a Pocatello police investigation that began to unfold during the early morning hours of Jan. 15, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Thursday. Herrera was also charged with misdemeanor providing false information to law enforcement for initially identifying himself as Orlando, police said.
The burglary investigation began when Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over a white 2006 Chevrolet Express Cutaway van with California plates in the area of Olympus Drive and Paradigm Way, which is located inside the Northgate Development project on the city's northeast side, police said. Garcia Baca was driving the van and Herrera was riding in the passenger seat.
While deputies were speaking with Garcia Baca, an individual approached them on foot to report a burglary and officers believed the van was involved because a large quantity of tools for various construction jobs was seen in the back of the van, police said. Pocatello police officers then responded to the traffic stop, police said.
Officers eventually obtained permission to search the vehicle and located among many other items a backpack for tools that had been stolen from the Portneuf Health Trust Northgate Office building jobsite about a half-mile away on Olympus Drive, police said.
Pocatello Police said they believed the Portneuf Health Trust office building was the first of several construction site burglaries in the area of Trekker Ridge and Sulit Court associated with this incident that occurred sometime between 2 p.m. on Jan. 14 and shortly after midnight on Jan. 15, a span of just over 10 hours.
The man that reported a burglary during the traffic stop showed officers his trailer, which appeared to have been broken into with a pry bar, said police, adding that the pry bar was left on the ground near the trailer.
The explanations from Garcia Baca and Herrera about why they were in Pocatello and how long they knew each other didn’t match, with Garcia Baca claiming he knew Herrera for three years while Herrera claimed to have only known Garcia Baca for six months to a year, police said. Both men said they were from Los Angeles and were doing construction work in Salt Lake City, according to police reports.
Both men spoke limited English and were eventually detained, transported to the Pocatello Police Department and interviewed with the assistance of Spanish-speaking officers. Before being transferred, Pocatello police with the assistance of a Spanish-speaking Idaho State Police trooper attempted to inquire about the different names they observed inscribed on the tools in the back of the van, though neither Garcia Baca or Herrera had an explanation, police said.
At the Pocatello Police Department, both men were interviewed separately. Garcia Baca said Herrera was his boss and that Herrera provided all of the tools for construction work that they did, adding that all of the tools were already in the back of the van when they departed Los Angeles for work in Salt Lake City, police said.
Garcia Baca said they left Salt Lake City for Pocatello on Jan. 14 to meet a person to purchase a car engine, police said.
Herrera maintained that he only knew Garcia Baca for up to one year and said they traveled from Salt Lake City to Pocatello on Jan. 13 to purchase a vehicle motor, though the sale fell through, police said.
Pocatello police obtained information from a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement sharing service indicating the white Chevrolet van was observed in Las Vegas on Jan. 13 and when officers presented that information to Herrera, he invoked his 5th Amendment right and refused to answer any additional questions, police said.
Officers conducted a thorough search of the construction sites in the area of Olympus Drive and noted at least three trailers appeared to have been broken into with either a pry bar on the door or via broken windows.
“Approximately five locks, two windows on job site trailers, two doors on job site trailers and several secure job site boxes were damaged to gain entry,” Pocatello police said.
In total, a combination of six people and construction companies reported over 100 power and hand tools had been removed from secure job sites, police said. Collectively, the stolen tools had a value of nearly $26,000. Pocatello police said almost every tool that contractors reported stolen was recovered from the back of the van. After all the tools were itemized and photographed, they were returned to the contractors so they could continue working, police said.
Garcia Baca and Herrera were subsequently charged, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Garcia Baca and Herrera appeared in front of Bannock County judges this week to be arraigned on the felony charges against them. The felony burglary charges for each man were filed separately than the four felony grand theft charges. Bond amounts for both men were set at $30,000 for the felony burglary case and $50,000 for the felony grand theft case.
Both men are scheduled for preliminary hearings on the burglary case on Jan. 25 and the grand theft case on Jan. 27. Prosecutors will attempt to present enough evidence during the preliminary hearings to elevate the cases from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of all of the felony charges against them, Garcia Baca and Herrera are each facing no less than five years and up to 66 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.