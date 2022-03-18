POCATELLO — Two local women are facing prison time if convicted of allegedly striking law enforcement officers in two separate incidents on Wednesday.
Carol Leah Johnnie, 51, of Pocatello, has been charged with two felony counts of battery on a police officer following an incident that began to unfold around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Pocatello police were dispatched to a home one the 200 block of South Third Avenue after a resident called to report that Johnnie was trespassing on the property, police said.
Upon arrival, police located Johnnie and asked her to leave several times, though Johnnie ignored commands and started to walk toward the officers in an aggressive manner, police said.
The officer put his arms out to stop Johnnie, at which point she slapped the officers arms away and bumped into the officer’s chest, said police, adding that Johnnie then pushed the officer on scene.
Johnnie was subsequently assisted to the ground, arrested and charged with the two felonies for battering the police officers, according to police reports. Johnnie was then transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Johnnie appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing Friday, during which her bond was set at $10,000.
She is due back in court on March 29 for an preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against her to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the two felony battery on a police officer charges, Johnnie faces no less than two and up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
Jamie Foley, 50, of Pocatello, was arrested and charged with felony assault on a correctional officer and misdemeanor contempt of court following an incident at the Bannock County Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon.
Foley was appearing in court for an arraignment hearing stemming from a February charge of misdemeanor battery and refused to sign required paperwork, police said. Foley, who has functional disabilities, became very agitated and began kicking, striking and spitting on a court records employee, prompting a response from Bannock County court marshals, according to police reports.
The court marshals attempted to calm Foley down several times inside the courthouse, though she continued to strike, kick and spit on them as well, police said. Eventually, Foley was detained in handcuffs and instructed to sit in a chair, at which point she did begin to calm down, police said.
The court marshals escorted Foley out of the courthouse and to her caretakers’ vehicle, but before they could release the handcuffs she began lashing out at the court marshals again, spitting and striking them, police said.
The court marshals determined it would not be safe to release Foley into the custody of her caretakers and decided her conduct constituted felony charges, police said. Foley was charged with contempt of court for refusing to sign documents and the felony assault on a correctional officer and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello without further incident.
Foley appeared in front of 6th District Judge Todd Garbett on Thursday, during which she was ordered to be released on her own recognizance.
She is due back in court on March 24 for a preliminary hearing.
If convicted of the felony assault on a correctional officer charge, Foley faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.