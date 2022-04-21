POCATELLO — Two local women have been arrested and face felony charges after separate confrontations with Pocatello Police on Wednesday, police records show.
Sky Christine Clay, 24, of Pocatello, has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault on certain personnel after she allegedly threatened to kill two Pocatello police officers with a kitchen knife at a home on the 600 block of South Grant Avenue.
The incident involving Clay began to unfold around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday when Pocatello police were dispatched to the South Grant home for the report of a woman, later identified as Clay, who was threatening to kill her caregiver with a large kitchen knife, police said.
Upon arrival, officers came into contact with Clay, who refused to drop the knife when commanded to do so, according to police reports.
Clay then told one of the officers that she was going to stab him with the knife and told another officer that she was going to kill her, said police, adding that one of the officers informed Clay that if she continued to act aggressively with the knife that Clay would be tased.
Clay allegedly took two steps toward the officers while holding the knife and was subsequently tased, arrested and charged with the two felony aggravated assault on certain personnel charges before being transported to Portneuf Medical Center to receive medical clearance. After being medically cleared, Clay was transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Clay appeared in front of 6th District Judge Rick Carnaroli for an arraignment hearing Thursday, during which her bond was set at $5,000. Additionally, an order was issued Thursday for Clay to undergo an evaluation to determine her competency to understand the court proceedings and be able to participate in her own defense.
Skye is scheduled to appear back in court on April 28 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against her to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of both felony charges against her, Clay faces up 50 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
Another Pocatello woman was charged with felony battery on certain personnel following an incident that began to unfold around 3:45 pm. Wednesday on the 800 block of Alameda Road, police said.
Rafelita Miguelita Gallegos, 36, of American Falls, was also charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, with the intent to distribute following the incident according to court records.
Pocatello Police observed Gallegos, who they knew to have active warrants, exit a convenience store on the 800 block of Alameda Avenue and walk toward the door of a passenger truck before attempting to apprehend her, police said.
Gallegos refused to allow officers to place her into handcuffs and began twisting and turning in an attempt to get away, police said. The officers were able to get Gallegos on the ground but she continued resisting and kicked one of the officers in the chest, police said. Eventually officers were able to secure her in handcuffs.
Officers conducted a search of Gallegos’ purse and located numerous items of drug paraphernalia that tested positive for meth, police said. Police also searched a bag that Gallegos was carrying and located over 27 grams of meth, 59 grams of marijuana, seven grams of psilocybin mushrooms and over five grams of THC concentrate, police said. Gallegos was subsequently charged with the two felonies and arrested.
Gallegos was booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello. She appeared in front of 6th District Judge Rick Carnaroli for an arraignment hearing Thursday, during which her bond was set at $5,000.
Gallegos is due back in court on May 4 for a preliminary hearing in which local prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against her to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
The felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute charge carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison and a fine of up to $25,000. If convicted of the felony battery on certain personnel charge, Gallegos faces no less than one and up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.