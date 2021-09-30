Two local teenagers were arrested Wednesday after leading police on a high-speed chase that started in McCammon and ended at a mobile home park in Pocatello, according to Idaho State Police.
A 14-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl, both Southeast Idaho residents, are currently facing felony charges and are incarcerated at the 6th District Juvenile Detention Center in Pocatello, says Idaho State Police Lt. Mike Winans.
Police are not releasing the teenagers' names because they are juveniles, Winans said.
The 14-year-old boy has been charged with eluding and possession of the controlled substance marijuana with the intent to deliver, both felonies, as well as misdemeanors for possession of the controlled substance marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful entry and resisting and obstructing, Winans said.
The 13-year-old girl has been charged with felony possession of the controlled substance marijuana with intent to deliver and misdemeanors for possession of the controlled substance marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful entry and resisting and obstructing, Winans said.
Both will have upcoming hearings in juvenile court, according to Winans.
The incident began to unfold around 9 a.m. Wednesday when Idaho State Police received a report from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office that a Toyota 4Runner reported stolen out of Chubbuck had been involved in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 15 near milepost 22, Winans said.
The crash still remains under investigation, but none of the occupants in either vehicle were injured, Winans said.
Troopers located the stolen 4Runner near the Flying J Travel Center on Highway 30 near McCammon and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver, later identified as the 14-year-old boy, refused to stop and fled the scene heading northbound on South Old Highway 91, Winans said.
At some point on South Old Highway 91, police successfully deployed spike strips on the 4Runner, though the 14-year-old refused to stop and continued to flee in such a manner that police called off the pursuit for safety reasons, Winans said.
Troopers soon located the 4Runner parked in a mobile home park on the 4900 block of South Fifth Avenue in Pocatello but neither the 14-year-old driver of the vehicle nor the 13-year-old passenger were with the vehicle, Winans said.
Idaho State Police established a perimeter around the mobile home park and eventually the two teenagers were found hiding in an abandoned mobile home, police said. They were subsequently arrested without further incident, Winans added.
According to Idaho statute, juveniles can face up to 180 days in a detention facility for every felony conviction and up to 90 days in a detention facility for every misdemeanor conviction. This means the 14-year-old boy is facing up to nearly two years in a detention facility if convicted of all the charges against him and the 13-year-old girl is facing up to 1.5 years in a detention facility.
“This is a very serious situation and it’s actually pretty sad,” Winans said. ”It’s a good reminder for all of us that are parents to make sure we know where our children are at all times.”