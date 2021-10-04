CHUBBUCK— Two local people were arrested in Chubbuck and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance on Friday, according to court records.
Tyler Duane Rowe, 28, and Bethani Ann Chacon, 30, both of Pocatello, have each been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, following a traffic stop on the 4800 block of Easy Street on Friday night, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal obtained Monday.
The incident began to unfold around 11:48 p.m. Friday when Chubbuck police officers were observing the home of an individual wanted for a previous incident, police said.
While watching the home, officers observed two occupants, later identified as Rowe and Chacon, sitting in a red Pontiac that was parked on Easy Street.
Chacon identified herself to police, but Rowe provided police with a different name, police said. When officers contacted dispatch, they learned that Rowe provided a name he had attempted to use in the past. The officers were sent a photo of Rowe and were able to positively identify him, police said.
A Pocatello police K9 was called to the scene and positively indicated that there were narcotics located inside the car, police said.
Police searched the car and located several items of drug paraphernalia and multiple bindles of a substance that would test positive for meth within the immediate reach of both Chacon and Rowe.
Both were subsequently charged with possession of the controlled substance meth, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello. Rowe was also charged with a felony enhancement for being a persistent violator and misdemeanor resisting and obstructing for providing a false name to law enforcement.
Chacon and Rowe both appeared in front of 6th District Judge David A. Hooste on Monday, during which Chacon was ordered to be released from jail and put on pre-trial supervision and Rowe was ordered to remain incarcerated with no bond.
Rowe was also charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and a felony probation violation in January 2020. Warrants had been issued for his arrest for both filings resulting in his no-bond hold.
Both Chacon and Rowe are due back in court on Oct. 12 for preliminary hearings in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against them to elevate the cases from the magistrate to district court level in preparation that the cases go to trial.
If convicted of the felon possession of a controlled substance, meth, charge, Chacon faces up to seven years in prison and up to $15,000 in fines.
If convicted of the two felony possession of a controlled substance charges, the felony enhancement for being a persistent violator and the misdemeanor resisting and obstructing charge, Rowe faces no less than 5 and up to life in prison as well as $31,000 in fines.