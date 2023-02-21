Steven Alan Gish, left, and Justin Lee Barrigan

Steven Alan Gish, left, and Justin Lee Barrigan

 Photos courtesy of Bannock County Sheriff's Office

POCATELLO — Two local men face felony charges following two separate incidents in which police say they each threatened a woman with a weapon.

Steven Alan Gish, 30, of Pocatello, and Justin Lee Barrigan, 35, of Idaho Falls, have both been charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the incidents. Additionally, Barrigan has been charged with two counts of felony injury to a child for allegedly threatening a woman in front of her two children, court records show.

V Jinx

Seems a bit unfair, A girl who stabbed her mother three times and her mothers' boyfriend 5 time is sitting on a bail of 50,000 for both stabbings. These fellows are 50,000 each. You would think that the 24 year old woman would have a 100,000 dollars bail for the same charges only she attacked them as they slept. The injustice and inconsistency is obvious. The prosecutors need to get their act together and charge her with two counts of attempted murder, thank God she was unsuccessful in her attempts!

