POCATELLO — Two local men face felony charges following two separate incidents in which police say they each threatened a woman with a weapon.
Steven Alan Gish, 30, of Pocatello, and Justin Lee Barrigan, 35, of Idaho Falls, have both been charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the incidents. Additionally, Barrigan has been charged with two counts of felony injury to a child for allegedly threatening a woman in front of her two children, court records show.
The incident involving Gish happened around 8:45 p.m. Friday when a man called police to report that Gish had barricaded himself inside of an apartment on North Sixth Avenue and was holding a woman against her will, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal obtained Tuesday.
Upon arrival, officers came into contact with the man who showed them pictures of text messages in which Gish threatened to stab the woman inside the apartment, police said.
Officers located Gish and detained him without incident, noting that he had cuts to his neck that he said were self-inflicted using a kitchen steak knife that would be located in the apartment on a mattress, according to the report.
Police located the knife and the woman inside the apartment, noting that she was uninjured, police said. The woman told officers that Gish had become increasingly agitated and was throwing items around the house before he threatened her, according to the report.
The woman told officers that the incident caused her great fear for her safety. Gish was subsequently charged, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
He appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Cousin for an arraignment hearing Tuesday, during which his bond was set at $50,000.
Gish is due back in court on March 6 for preliminary hearing, during which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
In addition to the felony aggravated assault charge, which carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000, prosecutors filed a felony enhancement against Gish for using a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony crime, which could extend any prison sentence levied against him by up to 15 years.
The incident involving Barrigan began to unfold around 4:45 a.m. Sunday when a man called police to report that Barrigan had pointed a gun at his girlfriend at a home on West Arizona Drive, according to a police report.
Officers spoke to the woman over the phone, who said that Barrigan had left the area in his black Ford F150 pickup truck. Upon arrival at the home, however, officers located Barrigan sitting inside his truck parked in the driveway, police said.
Barrigan did not have a firearm on his person but officers did locate a Smith & Wesson M&P 40 Shield in the center console, according to the report.
Barrigan told officers that he pointed a gun at himself considering self-harm but did not point the gun at anyone else, police said.
The woman told officers that Barrigan did point the gun at himself before pointing the gun at her and threatening to shoot her and her children, according to the report.
One of the children told officers that at one point during the altercation he heard his mom say, “Don’t point the gun at me,” before he and his brother hid under a bed for 30 minutes, police said.
The woman described the gun as a tan colored Glock pistol. Barrigan told officers that the gun was located in a safe inside the residence and gave officers permission to retrieve the gun, according to the report. Officers located the gun inside the safe without a magazine but with one round chambered, police said.
Barrigan was charged, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
He appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Cousin for an arraignment hearing Tuesday, during which his bond was set at $50,000.
He is due back in court for an arraignment hearing on March 6.
If convicted of the three felony charges against him, Barrigan faces no less than two and up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $105,000.
Barrigan also faces the felony enhancement that could extend any prison sentence levied against him by up to 15 years.
