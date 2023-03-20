Richard Henry Elkins and Steven Aeryk Ross.

POCATELLO — Two local men were charged with felony aggravated assault following separate incidents in which they both pointed a gun at local women, according to police and court records.

Richard Henry Elkins, 19, of Chubbuck, has been charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say he pointed a gun at a local woman and threatened her.

