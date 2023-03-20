POCATELLO — Two local men were charged with felony aggravated assault following separate incidents in which they both pointed a gun at local women, according to police and court records.
Richard Henry Elkins, 19, of Chubbuck, has been charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say he pointed a gun at a local woman and threatened her.
The incident began to unfold around 9:15 p.m. on March 13 when Chubbuck police officers received a call from a local woman who said she had just had a gun put to her head at a home on Yellowstone Avenue in Chubbuck, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
Upon arrival at the home, the woman told officers that she had made fun of Elkins wanting to smoke a cigarette, at which point he pulled a gun out of his pocket, pointed it at her head and said, “people want to talk until they have to pay the consequences,” police said.
Officers interviewed two other witnesses to the event, who explained that they observed a verbal argument between Elkins and the woman but did not see him pull out a gun, according to the report.
Officers located Elkins at a different residence and arrested him, said police, adding that a search warrant was obtained to search his room inside the Yellowstone Avenue home for the gun, police said.
Ultimately, officers did not locate a gun inside Elkins room, nor did they find a gun on his person when he was arrested, police said.
Officers did locate a single bullet to a .44 Magnum inside his pocket, and the two witnesses said they have seen him possess a silver revolver in the past, however, police said.
Elkins was subsequently charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
He appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge Eric Hunn for an arraignment hearing on March 14, during which his bond was set at $10,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
Elkins is due back in court on March 28 for a preliminary hearing, during which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, he faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
Steven Aeryk Ross, 31, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say he pointed a shotgun at his neighbors.
The incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. on March 16 when a resident of East Lewis Street in Pocatello contacted police to report that a man, later identified as Ross, had just pointed a gun at her.
Upon arrival, police interviewed the woman and another male witness, both of whom said Lewis pointed a shotgun at them, though they did not explain why, police said.
Officers interviewed Ross at his home, during which he admitted to pointing a shotgun at his neighbors “and did not have a clear or valid reason on why he did so,” police said.
Ross was subsequently charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
He appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge Paul Laggis for an arraignment hearing on March 17, during which his bond was set at $5,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim. Ross posted the bond on Monday and was released from jail.
He is due back in court on March 28 for a preliminary hearing.
If convicted of the felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, he faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
