John Edward Polejewski, left, and Richard Damien Jacobus.

 Photos courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

CHUBBUCK — Two local men were recently arrested after Chubbuck police say they threatened people with deadly weapons during unrelated incidents.

John Edward Polejewski, 34, of Chubbuck, has been charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor battery after police say he threatened to stab a woman with kitchen knives, punched her in the back of the head and kicked her in the leg.