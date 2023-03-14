High Speed chase Chubbuck to Shelley

Police near a storage unit rental business on Burley Drive in Chubbuck where two juvenile high-speed chase suspects were arrested Tuesday morning.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

Two local juveniles were arrested Tuesday morning following a high-speed pursuit from Shelley to Chubbuck in a stolen vehicle, according to Idaho State Police.

The incident began to unfold around 7:20 a.m. when a Shelley resident contacted local authorities to report their 2019 Kia Optima, which had been started to warm up and left unattended, had been stolen, state police said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.