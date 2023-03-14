Two local juveniles were arrested Tuesday morning following a high-speed pursuit from Shelley to Chubbuck in a stolen vehicle, according to Idaho State Police.
The incident began to unfold around 7:20 a.m. when a Shelley resident contacted local authorities to report their 2019 Kia Optima, which had been started to warm up and left unattended, had been stolen, state police said.
Around 7:40 a.m. detectives in an unmarked Bingham County patrol vehicle located the stolen car traveling southbound on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot and began following the vehicle until a marked patrol car could initiate a traffic stop, according to Idaho State Police.
The drivers of the stolen Kia Optima left the interstate near the business loop exit just south of Blackfoot and began heading south on U.S. Highway 91 toward Fort Hall, state police said.
The pursuit continued on U.S. Highway 91 through the Fort Hall Reservation reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph until state police troopers were able to successfully spike the vehicle’s tires with spike strips just outside of Chubbuck, according to state police.
The vehicle continued to drive at a high rate of speed as it approached Chubbuck, resulting in state police troopers discontinuing the pursuit for safety reasons, state police said.
Officers were able to locate the abandoned Kia Optima parked behind the Common Cents convenience store on Yellowstone Avenue.
After surveilling the area, officers located the juvenile male driver of the car and his juvenile male passenger, both of whom are from Southeast Idaho and were arrested on outstanding warrants, near a storage unit rental business on Burley Drive, state police said.
State Police said charges of felony eluding and felony possession of a stolen vehicle will likely be filed against the juvenile male driver of the car.
Nobody was injured as a result of this incident.
State police want to remind local residents to not leave keys inside of vehicles and to ensure vehicles are not unlocked and unattended.
Officers with the Bingham and Bannock County sheriff’s offices as well as the Blackfoot, Chubbuck and Fort Hall police departments assisted Idaho State Police during the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.