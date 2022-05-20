A man and two juveniles targeted East Idaho Walgreens on Friday, robbing one and entering three others before being arrested following a high-speed chase, police said.
Demar Antione Lacy Jr., 22, of California, and two juvenile suspects were taken into custody around 12:25 p.m. in Fort Hall following the high-speed pursuit that started in Bingham County, authorities said.
In Bingham County, Lacy faces two counts of felony injury to a child, eluding police and obstructing or resisting following the incident. Additional charges against Lacy will be forthcoming, the Bingham County Sheriff's Office said.
The names and ages of the two juvenile suspects are not being released at this time, according to Blackfoot Police Chief Scott Gay. It remains unclear if the juveniles will be charged as adults for their involvement in the alleged robbery of the Pocatello Walgreens, police said.
Pocatello police said authorities have reason to believe that Lacy and the other two juvenile suspects may be involved in a string of robberies to have occurred in recent days from Sacramento, California, into Oregon, Boise and then East Idaho on Friday.
The robbery of the pharmacy at the Pocatello Walgreens on the 900 block of Yellowstone Avenue near the Fred Meyer retail store in Pocatello occurred around 9:52 a.m., police said.
Numerous Pocatello police officers converged on the area in search of the two suspects.
Police initially described the suspects as being young slender black adult males wearing hoodies and surgical masks who jumped the counter at the Pocatello Walgreens, stole drugs and fled the scene. Police said the suspects smelled of marijuana.
Pocatello police said additional charges against Lacy and the two juvenile suspects related to the robbery in Pocatello are forthcoming.
The suspects fled from the Pocatello Walgreens in a dark gray Volkswagen sedan with California license plates westbound on Highway 30 in Pocatello and apparently headed toward the city of Blackfoot.
Either Walgreens employees or Pocatello police informed the Walgreens in Blackfoot of the robbery moments before the three suspects entered the store there, said Pocatello police, adding that the suspects left the Blackfoot Walgreens without stealing anything around 10:54 a.m.
The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office said the suspects were also observed inside the Walgreens in Ammon, though no robbery occurred there and the suspects fled before authorities arrived.
Rexburg Assistant Police Chief Gary Hagen says his department around 11:30 a.m. also received a report that the suspects entered a Walgreens in Rexburg, though no robbery occurred at that location either.
The Rexburg Police Department established a perimeter around the Walgreens there in an attempt to capture Lacy and the other two suspects, though they were informed shortly after noon that Bingham County authorities located the suspect vehicle, Hagen said.
The suspects were observed heading south on Interstate 15 in Bingham County around noon Friday and a high-speed pursuit ensued, Pocatello police said.
The suspects crashed their vehicle near the Fort Hall exit and fled on foot, police said. A foot pursuit occurred in the parking lot of the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Casino before all three suspects were taken into custody without further incident, Pocatello police said.
Nobody was injured during the incident — including the suspects, the police officers and the Walgreens employees.