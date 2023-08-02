POCATELLO — Three people allegedly involved in a coordinated effort to commit fraud at banks throughout Southern Idaho were arrested in Pocatello Tuesday thanks to a tip from one of the financial institution’s fraud prevention unit.
Kenneth L. Hoffner, 59, of Meriden, Connecticut, Jeremy K. McLaren-Heron, 24, of Hartsdale, New York, and Toni H. Schartow, 53, of Tacoma, Washington, were each arrested on felony theft-related charges Tuesday following the Pocatello police investigation.
All three have been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to fraudulently use a stolen financial transaction card and conspiracy to misappropriate personal identifying information, all felonies.
Additionally, McLaren-Heron has been charged with possession of a financial transaction card and Schartow has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, both felonies.
The Pocatello police investigation began around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday when detectives were contacted by fraud investigators working for Idaho Central Credit Union, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
The fraud investigators told police that members of an alleged fraud ring who were targeting banks in Southern Idaho stretching from Boise to Pocatello had just attempted to commit frauds at two ICCU locations west of the Gate City and appeared to be moving toward the city, police said.
The fraud investigators told police that at least two people, a man and a woman, were using a blue Toyota Rav4 to travel between the banks they were targeting, according to police.
Around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, police received a notification from staff at the ICCU branch located at 515 E. Benton St. that a man had just attempted to withdraw $8,000 from a member’s account before leaving the branch and entering a blue Toyota Rav4 and leaving the scene, police said.
A Pocatello police officer drove toward the area and located the subject vehicle near the intersection of Pocatello Avenue and Oak Street, at which point he initiated a traffic stop, according to the report.
Inside the car, officers observed McLaren-Heron in the driver’s seat, Schartow in the front passenger seat and Hoffner in the back seat, police said. Officers immediately ordered all three out of the car and informed them they were being arrested before transferring them to the Pocatello Police Department for further questioning.
Before Schartow was placed in the back of a patrol car, she told officers that she didn’t feel well and asked one of the officers if she could retrieve a bottle of Aleve from her purse, said police, adding that when she showed the officer the contents of the pill bottle he quickly recognized the pills as being “dirty 30” pills containing fentanyl.
All three subjects were then taken to the police department for questioning.
During her interview with police, Schartow said McLaren-Heron, whom she identified as “J” approached her in Tacoma and offered her $500 to $1,000 per day to assist in committing bank frauds, police said. When she agreed, McLaren-Heron paid for an Uber to drive her from Tacoma to Portland, Oregon, where he met her and provided her with fake identification cards for members of ICCU, according to the report.
Schartow told officers she withdrew money from the accounts of three or four members in Idaho, which consisted of a cash withdrawal of $9,500 and a cashed money order in the amount of $16,500, police said.
Schartow also told officers that an unknown person whom she identified as “Cleo” sent Hoffner to Boise to meet her and McLaren-Heron to begin committing the frauds, according to the report.
When Hoffner was interviewed, he told officers the same story about a person named “Cleo” sending him to Boise and that he would be given a 10 to 15 percent cut of all the profits they would make from defrauding banks, police said.
Hoffner told officers that McLaren-Heron provided him with the fake bank cards and told him what to say while attempting to withdraw the money, said police, adding that officers found a script on McLaren-Heron’s person containing the victim’s personal identifying information when he was searched.
Both Schartow and Hoffner told police that McLaren-Heron paid for the hotel rooms where he initially met with them to provide the fake bank account information, police said.
McLaren-Heron refused to answer the officers’ questions, but police did locate several ICCU bank cards that did not belong to him when he was searched during the arrest, according to the report.
All three suspects were transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello following their arrests.
The penalty for a conspiracy charge in Idaho is the same as the initial crime they are alleged to have committed.
If convicted of all the charges against them, McLaren-Heron faces no less than two and up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $200,000, Hoffner faces no less than one and up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $150,000 and Schartow faces no less than one and up to life in prison and a fine of up to $175,000.
All three appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge for arraignment hearings on Wednesday, during which McLaren-Heron’s bond was set at $50,000. The bonds for both Hoffner and Schartow were each set at $75,000.
Prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against all three to elevate the cases from the magistrate to district court level for trial during separate preliminary hearing’s set for Aug. 15.
