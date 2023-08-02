Jeremy K. McLaren-Heron, left, Toni H. Schartow, center, and Kenneth L. Hoffner, right.

Jeremy K. McLaren-Heron, left, Toni H. Schartow, center, and Kenneth L. Hoffner, right.

 Photos courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

POCATELLO — Three people allegedly involved in a coordinated effort to commit fraud at banks throughout Southern Idaho were arrested in Pocatello Tuesday thanks to a tip from one of the financial institution’s fraud prevention unit.

Kenneth L. Hoffner, 59, of Meriden, Connecticut, Jeremy K. McLaren-Heron, 24, of Hartsdale, New York, and Toni H. Schartow, 53, of Tacoma, Washington, were each arrested on felony theft-related charges Tuesday following the Pocatello police investigation.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.