The local teens arrested after leading state police on high-speed chase from Shelley to Chubbuck are now being linked to about a dozen incidents involving stolen vehicles, according to a news release from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
In a Wednesday news release, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call around 5:50 p.m. on March 11 for the report of an unattended vehicle that was left running with a door open on a rural road in Oneida County.
Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to confirm the vehicle was reported stolen out of Payson, Utah, which is south of Provo.
Around that same time, the sheriff’s office received three other calls about vehicles that were stolen in the Malad area, all of which have since been recovered, the sheriff’s office said.
The juvenile male suspects, whom authorities said are teenagers from the Idaho Falls area, are believed to be connected to the four vehicle thefts involving the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, according to the news release.
Additionally, officers have uncovered other evidence to suggest the teens were involved in about a dozen vehicle thefts in Idaho and Utah, the news release said.
The incident involving the high-speed chase began to unfold around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday when a Shelley resident contacted local authorities to report their 2019 Kia Optima, which had been started to warm up and left unattended, had been stolen, state police said.
Around 7:40 a.m. detectives in an unmarked Bingham County patrol vehicle located the stolen car traveling southbound on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot and began following the vehicle until a marked patrol car could initiate a traffic stop, according to Idaho State Police.
The drivers of the stolen Kia Optima left the interstate near the business loop exit just south of Blackfoot and began heading south on U.S. Highway 91 toward Fort Hall, state police said.
The pursuit continued on U.S. Highway 91 through the Fort Hall Reservation reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph until state police troopers were able to successfully spike the vehicle’s tires with spike strips just outside of Chubbuck, according to state police.
The vehicle continued to drive at a high rate of speed as it approached Chubbuck, resulting in state police troopers discontinuing the pursuit for safety reasons, state police said.
Officers were able to locate the abandoned Kia Optima parked behind the Common Cents convenience store on Yellowstone Avenue.
After surveilling the area, officers located the juvenile male driver of the car and his juvenile male passenger, both of whom are from Southeast Idaho and were arrested on outstanding warrants, near a storage unit rental business on Burley Drive, state police said.
State police want to remind local residents to not leave keys inside of vehicles and to ensure vehicles are not unlocked and unattended.
