2019 Kia Optima stolen teens

Teens accused of stealing this 2019 Kia Optima have also been connected to about a dozen other vehicle thefts in Idaho and Utah, the Oneida County Sheriff's Office said.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

The local teens arrested after leading state police on high-speed chase from Shelley to Chubbuck are now being linked to about a dozen incidents involving stolen vehicles, according to a news release from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

In a Wednesday news release, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call around 5:50 p.m. on March 11 for the report of an unattended vehicle that was left running with a door open on a rural road in Oneida County.

