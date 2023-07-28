Police Lights ISJ

Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to the Hilton Garden Inn shortly after noon today, July 28, for a report of a disturbance involving guests in one of the rooms at the hotel. Officers arrived and made contact with one of the people involved, a woman, after knocking on the hotel room door. The woman made a statement to Officers that she was armed with multiple firearms, had a hostage, and threatened harm if officers attempted to enter the room.

Officers immediately took steps to secure the area, evacuate surrounding rooms including those above and below, and called out additional police resources. Officers from patrol, SWAT, and our Crisis Negotiations Team responded.

