Man punching dog in Caldwell screenshot

In this screenshot, a man is seen hitting his dog in Caldwell. The man has since been issued a misdemeanor citation for animal cruelty and has been assigned a court date.

 Screenshot

CALDWELL — The Caldwell man who was recorded allegedly abusing his dog over the weekend has been issued a misdemeanor citation for animal cruelty and has been assigned a court date.

The man, whose identity has not been shared, was issued the citation on Wednesday morning, Caldwell Police Lt. Doug Winfield said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon. The incident took place in the 1000 block of Seventh Avenue, Caldwell Chief of Police Rex Ingram said.