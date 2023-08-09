POCATELLO — A 26-year-old local man was arrested recently after police say he broke a man’s shins with a crowbar.
Mitchell John Gonzales, of Pocatello, has been charged with one count of felony aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm following the June 26 incident, according to police and court records.
Pocatello police were dispatched to a home on the 1200 block of North Main Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on June 26 for the report of a man who was injured and had a bone sticking out of his leg, police said.
The officer arrived on scene as the victim was being loaded into an ambulance to be transported to Portneuf Medical Center though he was able to interview a woman who witnessed the incident, according to the report.
The woman told the officers that the victim was inside the home sleeping when Gonzales entered through the open front door and began striking the victim in the legs with a metal crowbar, police said.
The woman told officers that she became afraid for her safety so she ran out of the home and phoned her family and police for help, according to the report.
Police were able to locate and recover the crowbar that was allegedly used during the attack, though the woman was unable to tell officers where Gonzales was located.
An officer interviewed the victim at PMC the day after the attack. The victim told officers that he was playing a video game in the living room of the home before falling asleep on the floor. He awoke to a man, later identified as Gonzales, striking him in the legs with a crowbar, police said.
The victim told officers that he told the man, “homie stop,” at which point Gonzales said, “I am not your homie,” and continued striking him. After a few moments, Gonzales ran outside of the home, the victim told officers.
Police continued to investigate the incident until Gonzales was identified as a passenger in a vehicle during a traffic stop with Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Aug. 5 near the intersection of West Young Street and North Main Street.
Gonzales agreed to speak to the Pocatello police officer who responded to the traffic stop, but he denied ever striking the victim and also denied having any contact with the woman who said she witnessed the attack, according to the report.
Gonzales was then charged with felony aggravated battery, arrested and booked inside the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
He appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing on Monday, during which Gonzales’ bond was set at $50,000.
Gonzales is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 17, during which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony aggravated battery charge, Gonzales faces up 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
