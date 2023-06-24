POCATELLO — A 30-year-old local man was arrested Wednesday after police say he threatened another man with a knife and pushed a woman, causing her to trip and injure her head on a bathtub.
Trong Tuan Huynh, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor domestic battery following the incident, which began to unfold around 1 a.m. inside a north Pocatello home.
Police were dispatched to the home in response to a report of a physical disturbance among multiple parties, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
Upon arrival, officers came into contact with Huynh, but were unable to interview him about the incident because his first language is Vietnamese, police said.
A woman was found injured inside the home with a large gash to the back of her head that was bleeding, said police, adding that the woman was transported via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment, according to the report.
Officers then interviewed the man who said he had been threatened with a knife. The man explained the situation started when Huynh and the woman become engaged in a verbal argument, police said.
The man was downstairs with his wife when the argument broke out so he came upstairs to try and separate Huynh from the woman, according to the police report.
The man told officers that the woman was trying to barricade Huynh in the home’s bathroom when Huynh pushed the woman, causing her to trip, fall backward and strike the back of her head on the bathtub, police said.
After the woman was injured, the man tried to further separate Huynh and the woman, which resulted in Huynh retrieving a knife from the kitchen and threatening the man with it, according to the police report.
The woman was able to get the knife out of Huynh’s hand, but he retrieved another knife from the kitchen and again threatened the man before the woman was able to disarm him again, police said.
The man’s wife then called 911 and police arrived shortly afterward, according to the police report.
Police interviewed the injured woman at the hospital where they were able to review security camera footage from inside the home that was available on her cell phone, police said.
The security camera footage matched what the man described to officers, police said.
Huynh was subsequently arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
He appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing Wednesday, during which his bond was set at $5,000.
He posted the bond on Friday and was released from jail.
Huynh is due back in court on July 5 for a preliminary hearing, during which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony aggravated assault charge, Huynh faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.
