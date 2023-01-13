Child's death

Laura Green, top left, wraps her arms around daughter Lacey Stoddard, 11, Tuesday during a vigil for a toddler who died July 3, 2021, in Spokane, Washington.

 Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review

SPOKANE, Wash.—A 27-year-old Spokane man has been charged in the death of his 14-month-old daughter after police allege a dresser fell on the girl while she and the man’s 2-year-old son were locked in the children’s bedroom for more than 16 hours without food or water.

Ryan J. Beamis made his first appearance in Spokane County Superior Court Friday on suspicion of second-degree manslaughter for the girl’s death in 2021 at a South Hill apartment. Court Commissioner John Stine released Beamis on his own recognizance, citing Beamis’ minimal criminal history and the fact the state determined Beamis was fit to have custody of his son.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.