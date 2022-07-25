POCATELLO — Two Pocatello men were arrested and charged with felony meth trafficking in separate incidents last week in which nearly 300 grams of the illicit narcotic was seized, according to police and court records.
The incident began to unfold on Thursday when an anonymous person called Idaho State Police to report Reyes was on his way to California to pick up a large quantity of fentanyl pills, according to an Idaho State Police report obtained by the Idaho State Journal on Monday.
The caller provided a phone number for Reyes and police were able to obtain a search warrant to ping Reyes’ phone, police said.
Idaho State Police troopers pinged Reyes’ phone on Thursday and learned he was in the Los Angeles area, according to the police report. Troopers around 6 a.m. Saturday pinged the phone again and it showed Reyes was traveling northbound on Interstate 15 from Los Angeles heading toward Idaho, police said.
Around 4:23 p.m. Saturday, the ping showed that Reyes’ phone was still heading northbound and crossing the Idaho-Utah border, said police, adding that around 5:26 p.m. a trooper stopped a silver 2017 Honda Accord with a temporary California license plate for tint that was too dark near the Pocatello Creek Road exit on Interstate 15. Reyes’ phone was pinged and shown to be inside the car, police said.
Immediately upon stopping the vehicle and making contact with the occupants, officers observed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, police said.
The trooper requested the car pull over into the parking lot of a gas station on Pocatello Creek Road and the occupants were ordered out of the car. Reyes was identified as a back passenger in the vehicle and Foster was sitting in the front passenger seat, police said.
Reyes was placed into handcuffs and detained for an outstanding warrant in Bingham County and officers searched the car, according to the police report.
As a result of the search, officers located a large plastic bag with rubber bands around it that contained 201.5 grams of meth, of which Reyes admitted the bag belonged to him, police said.
Police also located a pink and white beach bag that contained a coin purse. Inside the purse, officers located another 15.3 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia and Foster admitted the beach bag was hers, police added.
Both Reyes and Foster were arrested, charged and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Reyes and Foster both appeared in front of 6th District Judge Steven Thomsen for separate arraignment hearings Monday, during which Reyes’ bond was set at $75,000 and Foster’s bond was set at $15,000.
Foster is due back in court on Aug. 3 and Reyes is due back on Aug. 4 for separate preliminary hearings in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against them to elevate the cases from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony meth trafficking charge, Reyes faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000 and a maximum penalty of up to life in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
Foster faces up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000 if convicted of the felony meth possession charge.
Terry Eugene Rademacher, 41, Pocatello, has been charged with trafficking meth after Pocatello police officers say they located 65 grams of the substance in his car following a traffic stop on Thursday.
Pocatello police officers observed around 11:48 p.m. Thursday a green Chevrolet Malibu operating in the area of East Clark Street and North 11th Avenue without any working tail lights and initiated a traffic stop, police said.
Officers identified Rademacher as the driver of the vehicle and observed a silicone container in the center console that is commonly used to store illegal narcotics, according to the police report.
Rademacher told officers he stored CBD oil inside the container and declined the officer’s request to see inside, police said.
A K-9 unit was dispatched to the scene and positively indicated that illegal narcotics were located inside, resulting in police searching the car, according to the report. Police located a collapsible baton and a fixed-blade knife on Rademacher’s person when he was ordered out of the car.
Inside the car, officers located a loaded 9mm pistol, several bags of meth and items of drug paraphernalia.
Police arrested Rademacher and weighed the suspected meth at the police station, which weighed a total of 65.52 grams, police said.
Rademacher’s bond was set at $75,000 during a Friday arraignment hearing in front of 6th District Judge Scott Axline.
He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 3.
If convicted of the felony meth trafficking charge, Rademacher faces a mandatory minimum of three years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 and a maximum penalty of up to life in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.