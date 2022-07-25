Isaac Cesar Reyes and Terry Eugene Rademacher

 Isaac Cesar Reyes, left, and Terry Eugene Rademacher.

 Photos courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

POCATELLO — Two Pocatello men were arrested and charged with felony meth trafficking in separate incidents last week in which nearly 300 grams of the illicit narcotic was seized, according to police and court records. 

Kiana Foster

The incident began to unfold on Thursday when an anonymous person called Idaho State Police to report Reyes was on his way to California to pick up a large quantity of fentanyl pills, according to an Idaho State Police report obtained by the Idaho State Journal on Monday.