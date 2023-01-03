Ryder Slade Menta and Kylee Marie Adams.

Ryder Slade Menta, left, and Kylee Marie Adams.

 Photos courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

East Idaho experienced several violent incidents over the holidays, including three stabbings and one shooting.

Arrests have been made in two of the alleged stabbing incidents—one in Pocatello and another in Bannock County—however, authorities are still investigating one stabbing in Blackfoot and a shooting in Idaho Falls.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.