CHUBBUCK — A 36-year-old Chubbuck man has been arrested and charged with felony domestic violence for striking a woman several times in the face on Saturday, according to Chubbuck police.
Joshua Keith Granneman, of Chubbuck, was tased, arrested and charged with felony domestic violence and misdemeanor resisting arrest following the incident, which began after the woman involved contacted police to report the attack, according to Chubbuck police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained Monday.
The incident began to unfold around 2 a.m. Saturday when police were dispatched to a home in Chubbuck after a woman called to report that Granneman had “taken her gun and broken her jaw,” Chubbuck police said.
Upon arrival, police located Granneman standing outside in front of the home’s garage, police said. The woman told police that Granneman was armed with her gun and would likely fight police upon arrival, according to police reports.
The officers ordered Granneman to lie down on the ground; however, he refused, police said. Chubbuck police attempted to tase Granneman, but were unsuccessful. A second taser was deployed and was successful, causing Granneman to fall to the ground. He was subsequently detained while police interviewed the woman and her underage son at the scene, police said.
Police located a Taurus .380-caliber handgun on the ground underneath a vehicle in the driveway near Granneman that was loaded but did not have a round in the chamber, police said.
Chubbuck police officers interviewed the woman who said Granneman and her were in a verbal argument that escalated to Granneman punching her several times in the face, police said.
After Granneman punched her several times, he went inside the home and retrieved her firearm and demanded that she shoot him, police said. The woman knocked the gun away and threw it across the garage, police said.
Eventually, the woman locked Granneman out of the home and retreated into the home’s bathtub with her son where she phoned police, according to police reports.
The woman had numerous scratches and cuts to her arms and hands, swelling and redness to both sides of her face and dried blood on her lips and face, police said.
Granneman was uncooperative with police and would not speak to them, said police, adding that he was subsequently arrested and charged with felony domestic violence and misdemeanor resisting and obstructing arrest and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Granneman appeared in front of 6th District Judge David A. Hooste on Monday, during which his bond was set at $7,500.
He is due back in court on Oct. 18 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate his case from the magistrate to district court level in preparation that the case goes to trial.
If convicted of the felony domestic violence and misdemeanor resisting and obstructing charges, Granneman faces up to 11 years in prison and up to $11,000 in fines.