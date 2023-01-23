POCATELLO — A 33-year-old Pocatello man was arrested after allegedly attempting to strangle a local woman on Saturday, according to police and court records.
Andrew Reed Wilson has been charged with one felony count of attempted strangulation following the incident.
Pocatello police were dispatched to the 900 block of Yellowstone Avenue around 10:45 a.m. Saturday for the report of a physical disturbance, police said.
Upon arrival, police interviewed a woman who said Wilson attacked her at a residence on Wilson Avenue, stating the attack involved him attempting to strangle her and biting her cheek, according to the police report.
The officer observed what appeared to be teeth marks and bruising to the woman’s cheek as well as red marks and the onset of bruising near the woman’s neck and collarbone area, police said.
The officers then responded to the home on Wilson Avenue and interviewed Wilson, during which he admitted to wrestling around with the woman but denied biting her or attempting to strangle her, according to the police report.
Wilson told police that the woman sliced his finger during the incident, showing officers a deep laceration, according to the report. The woman told police that Wilson cut his finger at work the day before the incident.
Wilson was subsequently charged, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
He appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing Monday, during which his bond was set at $10,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the alleged victim.
Wilson is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 6, during which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony charge against him, Wilson faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
