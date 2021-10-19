POCATELLO — A 67-year-old Pocatello man was arrested Saturday and charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault after police say he threatened his neighbors with a rifle.
Pocatello police arrested Roger Lusk around 7 p.m. Saturday after his neighbor contacted police to report Lusk had pointed a rifle at him and his family while they were leaving his Myrtle Street home in Pocatello around 6:15 p.m.
Lusk allegedly exited his home to confront the neighbors because lights from their pickup truck were shining into his home while the neighbors were preparing to move a camper trailer to store for the winter, according to Pocatello police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained Tuesday.
Once the neighbor had the camper trailer hooked up to a pickup truck and began to pull away from the home, Lusk pointed the rifle at their truck, police said. The neighbor was in his truck with his girlfriend at the time, said police, adding that both said they were afraid Lusk was going to shoot them.
When police interviewed Lusk on scene, Lusk admitted to confronting his neighbors with a rifle in his hand but denied ever pointing it at his neighbors, police said. Lusk did say that he lifted the rifle above his head during the confrontation, police said.
While speaking to Lusk the officer observed a rifle behind the front door that matched the description provided by the neighbors, police said.
The officer subsequently seized the firearm, a Marlin 60 .22-caliber rifle, and entered it into evidence.
Lusk was then charged with the two counts of felony aggravated assault, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Lusk appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste via video conference from the jail on Monday. During the hearing, Hooste set Lusk’s bond at $5,000, which Lusk paid on Tuesday and was released from jail.
Lusk is due back in court on Oct. 25 for a hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the two felony counts of aggravated assault, Lusk faces up to 10 years in prison and up to $100,000 in fines.
