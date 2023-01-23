Joshua Christopher Tompkins

POCATELLO — A 34-year-old local man was recently arrested and charged with 10 felonies for possessing and distributing child pornography following an investigation by the Idaho Office of the Attorney General, court records show.

Joshua Christopher Tompkins, of Pocatello, is currently incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail after the Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children, or ICAC, task force discovered over 100 videos or image depicting child porn that had been distributed from two of his electronic devices last month, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Monday.

