POCATELLO — A 34-year-old local man was recently arrested and charged with 10 felonies for possessing and distributing child pornography following an investigation by the Idaho Office of the Attorney General, court records show.
Joshua Christopher Tompkins, of Pocatello, is currently incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail after the Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children, or ICAC, task force discovered over 100 videos or image depicting child porn that had been distributed from two of his electronic devices last month, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Monday.
Between July and December 2022, a Meridian police detective and Caldwell police detective working for the ICAC task force used investigative techniques to identify and locate child porn that was being distributed from Tompkins devices using BitTorrent, an online peer-to-peer file sharing network, according to police records.
The child porn included images and videos of toddlers and infants being raped, bondage and bestiality involving children, police said.
The detectives were able to identify the IP addresses associated with the shared child porn materials and learned they were registered to Tompkins at an address in Pocatello, according to police.
Investigators with the Pocatello Police Department, ICAC task force and Department of Homeland Security executed a search warrant at Tompkins Pocatello home on Dec. 14.
During the search, Tompkins declined to speak to investigators and while investigators confirmed a BitTorrent download was in progress on Tompkins phone while they were on scene, the phone was locked and they were unable to access the phone on site, police said.
An Idaho Falls police officer took possession of the phone and used police software to circumvent the pass code and download all of the data on the phone, according to the report. All of the data and files from the phone were provided to ICAC investigators on an external hard drive, police added.
Police analyzed the data on Dec. 16 and located numerous child sexual abuse material and images that depicted toddlers and infants being bound and tortured, police said. Some of the materials matched what ICAC investigators already discovered between July and December 2022, according to the report.
As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant for Tompkins was issued on Dec. 22. He was subsequently arrested at his Pocatello home on Dec. 28.
Tompkins has been charged with eight counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and two counts of distribution of child sexual abuse material, all felonies, court records show.
Tompkins appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge Steven A. Thomsen for an arraignment hearing on Dec. 29, during which his bond was set at $100,000. Thomsen also set a condition that he not possess any electronic device if released.
Tompkins appeared in front of 6th District Judge Thomas Clark for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 12, during which prosecutors presented sufficient evidence to have the case elevated from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
Tompkins will be arraigned in district court on Feb. 6 and a trial date will be set at that time.
If convicted of all 10 felonies against him, Tompkins faces 150 years in prison and a fine of up to $180,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.