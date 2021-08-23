A local man faces up to 10 years in prison after police say he was driving a vehicle while under the influence on Sunday for the third time in 10 years.
Kristopher Travis Hopkins, 42, of Chubbuck, has been charged with felony driving under the influence following an incident in the early morning hours on Sunday that ended with police ordering him out of a vehicle at gunpoint, according to a Pocatello police report contained within an affidavit of probable cause document the Idaho State Journal obtained on Monday.
The incident began to unfold around 2:25 a.m. Sunday when a lieutenant requested police backup at the intersection of West Quinn Road and Henderson Lane in Pocatello.
When backup arrived, they observed a Pocatello police officer holding the driver of the white Subaru Impreza, later identified as Hopkins, at gunpoint as officers believed he was reaching for a gun in the center console of the vehicle, police said.
Once Hopkins was out of the vehicle, officers observed that his eyes were bloodshot and glossy, he had trouble standing unassisted and there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from his person, police said. Officers also located several open alcoholic beverage containers on the front and rear seats of the vehicle, police said.
Police also said they located a 9mm Glock 43X handgun with nine rounds of hollow-point ammunition inside of the car.
Hopkins refused to complete a roadside field sobriety test and was subsequently transported to the Pocatello Police Department to undergo a breathalyzer test to determine his blood alcohol content, police said,
Hopkins also refused to participate in the breathalyzer test and was eventually placed into a restraint device so that officers could draw his blood, police said.
Hopkins has two previous convictions of driving under the influence within the past 10 years and was charged with felony DUI for the incident on Sunday. He was then booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello where he remains incarcerated as of Monday evening with a $25,000 bond.
Hopkins was also charged with misdemeanors for resisting and obstructing arrest and for being in possession of open alcoholic beverage containers.
Hopkins is due back in court on Aug. 30 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level.
If convicted of all the charges against him, Hopkins faces up to 11.5 years in jail and a fine of up to $7,000.