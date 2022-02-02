POCATELLO — A Pocatello man was arrested Monday and charged with multiple felonies after police say he possessed illegal narcotics and attempted to conceal and bring meth into the jail following his arrest.
Two other local men were recently arrested and charged with felony drug possession following two separate incidents in the Gate City area.
Jacob Jesus Manuel Juarez, 29, of Pocatello, has been charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance for meth and heroin, one felony count of concealment of evidence, one felony count of introducing contraband into a correctional facility and one misdemeanor count of resisting and obstructing.
The incident involving Juarez began to unfold around 9 p.m. Monday when Pocatello police conducted a traffic stop on a gold 2005 Chevrolet Impala with suspended registration due to no liability insurance, police said.
Juarez was identified as the driver and was operating the vehicle without an active driver’s license, said police, adding that his felony probation officer requested he be arrested on an agent’s warrant.
While placing Juarez under arrest, police located a ball of suspected black tar heroin in Juarez’s pocket, police said. The substance tested positive for heroin and weighed 0.09 grams, police said.
Juarez was charged with one count of felony possession of a controlled substance, heroin, and then transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
A Bannock County detention deputy while booking Juarez into jail located a plastic baggie containing a white crystalline substance concealed near Juarez’s genitals, police said. Juarez then removed the baggie, placed it into his mouth and attempted to flee the shower area of the booking center at the jail, police said.
Juarez was restrained and the crystalline substance was recovered, which tested positive for meth, police said.
Juarez was subsequently charged with the three other felony and single misdemeanor charges.
Juarez appeared in front of 6th District Judge Eric Hunn on Tuesday, during which the judge set his bond at $40,000.
Juarez is due back in court on Feb. 8 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level.
If convicted of all the felony charges against him, Juarez faces up to 24 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
Kyler Rowdy Lee Chandler, 20, of Pocatello, has been charged with one count of felony possession of a controlled substance, meth. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana.
The incident involving Chandler began to unfold around 3 p.m. on Sunday when Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a home on Rio Vista Road to assist Fort Hall police with a dispute between Chandler and a Shoshone-Bannock tribal member, police said.
Upon arrival to the home, deputies came into contact with the tribal member who said she and Chandler got into an argument that ended with him putting her in a bear hug and poking her in the face, deputies said.
Deputies located Chandler walking on Rio Vista Road just south of the residence. It was confirmed he had outstanding warrants in Bannock and Bingham counties and deputies informed him he was under arrest.
Deputies searched the area between the home and where Chandler was located and found several knives, a marijuana pipe, two backpacks and a red jacket. Because the items appeared abandoned, deputies searched the backpacks and jacket and located identification and bank cards that belonged to Chandler, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies would also locate a small amount of marijuana and meth inside one of the backpacks, deputies said.
Chandler was charged with the felony and two misdemeanor charges and booked into the jail.
Chandler appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste on Tuesday, during which the judge set his bond at $25,000.
He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 9.
If convicted of the felony possession of meth charge, Chandler faces up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.
Kodie James Norgaard, 24, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, meth. He also faces one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police were dispatched to the 700 block of North Eighth Avenue around 10 a.m. on Jan. 28 after Norgaard's girlfriend requested a welfare check, police said.
Norgaard’s girlfriend said he was acting delusional and was possibly under the influence of drugs, police said.
Upon arrival, police confirmed Norgaard had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. While placing Norgaard into custody, police located a hypodermic needle that contained methamphetamine in his pocket, police said.
Norgaard was charged, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail, where he remained incarcerated as of Wednesday afternoon with a $10,000 bond.
He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 8.
If convicted of the felony meth possession charge, Norgaard faces up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.
Those struggling with substance abuse addiction and in need of assistance are encouraged to contact the National Drug Helpline by visiting drughelpline.org/drug-addiction-hotline or by calling the 24/7 hotline at 844-289-0879.