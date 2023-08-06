Josh Rigney

Lewiston police officer Josh Rigney waves to a driver while on patrol Thursday. Rigney has long since returned to duty after being shot at his home in 2019 by an assailant who soon after died in a shootout with police.

 August Frank/The Lewiston Tribune

LEWISTON — The first bullet that hit him felt like a hard punch to his chest.

The second one, which took out his kneecap, was like receiving a vicious smack with a baseball bat.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.