CHUBBUCK — A 40-year-old Montana woman faces numerous felony charges after police say she discharged a revolver into the front desk of a Chubbuck hotel and threatened to shoot at least three people.
Rebecca Lynn O’Connell, of Melrose, Montana, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharging a firearm at an occupied building, all felonies. She also faces one misdemeanor charge of malicious injury to property.
The incident began to unfold shortly after midnight on Nov. 4 when Chubbuck police were dispatched to the lobby of the Travelodge by Wyndham Pocatello on Burnside Avenue. O’Connell called police to report she had shot herself in the hand, adding that she was still armed with the firearm and would shoot anyone who came near her, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
Officers arrived on scene and observed the front desk employee standing with his hands up and O’Connell armed with a silver handgun while pacing back and forth inside the lobby of the hotel, police said.
Shortly after officers arrived and stationed outside of the hotel armed with a police-issued rifle and ballistic shield, O’Connell exited the front lobby of the hotel, said police, adding that O’Connell was ordered to drop the weapon and lie face down on the ground, which she did.
O’Connell was detained in handcuffs. Officers began to place O’Connell in a patrol vehicle when her boyfriend, identified as Challis Bloxham, approached them while yelling, police said.
Officers detained Bloxham and searched him, locating in his coat pocket a speed loader for a .38 special revolver that contained six rounds, police said.
Officers interviewed O’Connell, who said she had used methamphetamine about 12 hours beforehand. O’Connell told police Bloxham was attempting to kill her and that the front desk employee of the hotel provided them towels that contained chloroform. O’Connell said Bloxham was going to kill her by putting the chloroform-laced towel over her mouth, police said.
Officers interviewed one of the victims, a resident of the hotel, who said he heard the fire alarm go off so he walked downstairs to the lobby to see if there actually was a fire. When the victim reached the lobby he observed O’Connell standing in a snack machine room pointing what appeared to be a firearm at him and the front desk employee standing behind the desk with his hands up, according to the report.
The victim said O’Connell told him “Don’t move, I’ll shoot you,” at which point he put his hands up, retreated around a corner and ran away, police said.
The front desk employee said he walked around the hotel when he heard the fire alarm go off but went back to the front desk when he saw there was none where he was confronted by O’Connell, who told him “whatever you gave us in these towels, there was (expletive) on them,” police said. The front desk employee said he observed the handgun was cocked and O’Connell had her finger on the trigger, police said.
Officers also spoke to another victim and resident of the hotel, who was also concerned about a fire after hearing the alarm. He had a few others were walking toward the lobby when he saw O’Connell armed with a handgun, he told police, adding that she pointed the gun at them and said “If you come over here, I’ll shoot all of you.”
Emergency medical personnel responded and checked on O’Connell, determining she did not suffer a gunshot wound to the hand and only had superficial cuts, police said.
The handgun she was armed with was determined to be a Ruger .357 Magnum revolver, police said. Bloxham was on probation at the time and was arrested on an agent’s warrant and the room he and O’Connell were sharing was searched.
Inside the room, officers located a rifle and drug paraphernalia, police said.
O’Connell was subsequently charged, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail.
She appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge Todd Garbett for an arraignment hearing on Nov. 4, during which her bond was set at $75,000.
She is due back in court on Dec. 1 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against her to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of all the felony charges against her, O’Connell faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $150,000. Additionally, prosecutors filed an enhancement against her for the use of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony crime, which could extend any prison sentence levied against her by up to 15 years.
