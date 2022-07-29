Blue Lights

Caldwell police officers responded to the report of a shooting at a residence on Danville Street in Caldwell just before sunrise Thursday morning.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 59-year-old female resident of the house shot once in the chest, according to a press release from the city of Caldwell. Steven J. Smith, a 53-year-old male who is also a resident of the house, allegedly told the 911 dispatcher that he had shot the female accidentally. The female was treated by paramedics, but was pronounced dead at the scene, per the release.