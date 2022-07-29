Caldwell police officers responded to the report of a shooting at a residence on Danville Street in Caldwell just before sunrise Thursday morning.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a 59-year-old female resident of the house shot once in the chest, according to a press release from the city of Caldwell. Steven J. Smith, a 53-year-old male who is also a resident of the house, allegedly told the 911 dispatcher that he had shot the female accidentally. The female was treated by paramedics, but was pronounced dead at the scene, per the release.
Caldwell police said there is no indication that anyone else was involved in this incident. The male suspect is in police custody and police say there is no ongoing threat to the public. Smith has been charged with second-degree murder.
Smith hung two Nazi flags in front of his house and covered a van in his driveway with paper with the painted words "HOAs are Nazis" and "don't buy CBH homes."
At the time, a man identifying himself as the home's resident and going by the name "Dave" called into the Nate Shelman Show, a local talk radio show.
“Let me tell you what started this off,” he told Shelman. “I kept getting notices for stupid things that I didn’t do, or that I thought they were exaggerating on, from the HOA.”
"Dave" said he noticed a neighbor with a trailer in front of their home had not received a letter from the HOA. In response, he put an "ugly couch" on the patio area in front of his house and immediately received two HOA complaints.
“I am not a bad guy,” "Dave" said on the radio show. “I just did something I shouldn’t have, according to some people’s beliefs. ... The flags aren't illegal."
Caldwell detectives are continuing the homicide investigation assisted by the Canyon County Sheriff's Office Crime Lab team. Additional information will be released as the investigation progresses.