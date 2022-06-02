POCATELLO — A 35-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning after police say he sexuallly abused an underage girl and paid her in money and alcohol.
Daniel Andrade, most of recently of Arizona, has been charged with two counts of lewd conduct with a minor, one count of enticing a child over the internet and one count of procurement for prostitution, all felonies, for engaging in sexual abuse acts with a 14-year-old girl, court records show.
The incident began to unfold around 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday when Pocatello police received the report of a suspicious circumstance unfolding at the Best Western Inn at 1415 Bench Road in Pocatello, according to a police report obtained by the Idaho State Journal on Thursday.
Upon arrival, police met with a man in the parking lot who said he received a Snapchat message from a girl who could be heard saying a woman’s name three times before indicating that she was really drunk and that she had been raped, police said. The man provided the officers with an audio recording of the content on the Snapchat message.
Officers were able to locate two underage girls who appeared to be heavily intoxicated, police said. The location where the girls were located had been redacted from the police report obtained by the Journal.
One of underage girls denied being the victim of rape but the other told police that sexual acts between her and who she believed to be a 25-year-old man with a different Snapchat name than Andrade’s occurred on Wednesday evening at the Best Western Inn.
Police then learned that the 25-year-old man was actually 35-year-old Andrade and that he and the underage girl had been communicating on Snapchat for the past four weeks.
The underage girl allowed police to take photographs of her Snapchat conversation with Andrade, said police, adding that numerous messages contained references to sexual acts. Additionally, the conversation contained messages sent from Andrade offering the girl money and alcohol, particularly a unique brand of pink vodka, to perform sexual acts, police said.
Officers then reviewed security camera footage from the Best Western Inn and observed Andrade and the girl standing next to each other at the check-in counter, police said. The Best Western Inn employee provided police with Andrade’s room number at the hotel.
Police came into contact with Andrade at the room number provided by the employee and Andrade agreed to come to the Pocatello Police Department station for an interview, said police, adding that before the door closed officers observed a near-empty bottle of the unique brand of pink vodka.
During the interview with police, Andrade denied any sexual acts with the girl occurred on Wednesday but did admit to engaging in sexual acts with the underage girl about three weeks ago in a car he had rented, according to the police report. Andrade also admitted to paying the girl to engage in sexual acts and to using a Snapchat username that was different from his actual name, police said.
Andrade was subsequently arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
He appeared in front of 6th District Judge Todd Garbett on Thursday, during which prosecutors requested he be held on a $75,000 bond.
Andrade is due back in court on June 15 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level.
If convicted of all four felony charges against him, Andrade faces no less than two years and up to life in prison as well as a fine of up to $200,000 in fines.