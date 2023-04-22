Briayan Vergara

Briayan Vergara

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MINI-CASSIA CRIMINAL JUSTICE CENTER

BURLEY — A local man who police say entered several Burley homes on Wednesday and raped a woman at knifepoint has pleaded not guilty to nine criminal charges.

Briayan Vergara, 28, of Burley, was arraigned Thursday on felony charges of rape, second-degree kidnapping, battery with intent to commit a serious felony, three counts of burglary, assault or battery on certain personnel and a misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing officers, according to court records.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.