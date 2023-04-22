BURLEY — A local man who police say entered several Burley homes on Wednesday and raped a woman at knifepoint has pleaded not guilty to nine criminal charges.
Briayan Vergara, 28, of Burley, was arraigned Thursday on felony charges of rape, second-degree kidnapping, battery with intent to commit a serious felony, three counts of burglary, assault or battery on certain personnel and a misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing officers, according to court records.
A woman who lives near Burley High School, told the Times-News via Facebook messenger that she was a victim. She said Vergara entered her home at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, put a blanket over her 4-year-old daughter’s head, picked up the child and carried her to the front door.
The woman said Vergara looked out the front door and then put the child down and left. She said her daughter did not understand she was in danger and was talking to Vergara.
According to court records Vergara is charged with raping a 68-year-old woman at her home on Almo Avenue.
Police said in a separate incident he told another woman after he entered her home on 18th Street that if she screamed he was going to kill her.
Police learned Vergara had walked throughout the city from about 6 a.m. to 11:44 a.m. Wednesday, entering houses and committing multiple crimes.
The Cassia County School District was notified of the incidents and took protective measures for students and staff. There was no credible safety threat for any Burley school, the release said.
According to police records, Vergara was booked into jail at the Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center at 7:56 p.m. Wednesday.
After he was apprehended by police, court records say, he fought with Cassia County sheriff's deputies and at one point grabbed a deputy’s stun gun.
Vergara is being held at the Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center on a $1 million bond.
A preliminary hearing in Cassia County Magistrate Court is set for 9 a.m. April 28.
The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with video footage of Vergara to call 208-878-2251.
