A 40-year-old Utah man was arrested recently after police say he was driving a vehicle while drunk when he crashed near Preston, killing a 5-year-old boy and injuring three others.
Joshua Jason Hansen, of Logan, Utah, has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and three counts of aggravated driving under the influence, all felonies, following the fatal June 25 crash. Hansen also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of a marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The incident began to unfold around 9 p.m. Sunday when deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 3278 S. 800 E. near Beckstead Road south of Preston for the report of a single-vehicle rollover crash involving a black 2008 Mazda 3, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
It was reported to police that the vehicle had crashed into a ditch and that multiple victims had been ejected from the vehicle and were located in the water, police said.
Sheriff’s deputies upon arrival observed a man, later identified as Hansen, sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and a 5-year-old boy lying on the shoulder of the road receiving medical attention from emergency responders, according to the report. Deputies also located a 20-year-old man in the water and assisted him out and onto the shoulder of the road to begin receiving medical treatment, police said. The 20-year-old man was taken via ground ambulance to Franklin County Medical Center in Preston.
The deputy returned to the car and observed a 7-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl who were trapped in the back seat area of the car, said police, adding that neither child was restrained in any type of safety restraint device.
The responding deputy attempted to gain access to the back seat of the car using the trunk, but could not get the rear seats to lower, noting that while he was in the trunk of the car he could detect a faint odor of alcohol coming from the front of the vehicle, according to the report.
Fire crews arrived on scene and were able to remove one of the rear car doors, which allowed the deputy to rescue the young boy and girl from the car. Both children were put into a second ambulance and transported to the hospital, police said.
After the two young children were transported to the hospital, emergency medical responders informed the deputy that the 5-year-old boy had died at the scene, according to the report.
Hansen was then removed from the vehicle at this time, with the deputy noting a strong odor of alcohol emanating from his person, police said. The deputy also noted in the report that Hansen had difficulty standing and walking and that he also exhibited slurred and slowed speech.
Hansen was loaded into a third ambulance and transported to the hospital.
Before the vehicle was removed from the ditch, deputies searched it, locating a pipe that contained marijuana residue that was found behind the rear passenger seat, according to the report.
A deputy interviewed a witness on scene, who reported being outside when he heard the black Mazda speed through the intersection at 800 E. and 3200 S. near his home, police said. He observed the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed while traveling southbound on 800 E. before the driver lost control of the car and crashed into the ditch, according to the report.
Deputies obtained a blood sample from Hansen while at the hospital and were later informed Hansen’s blood contained a large amount of alcohol as well as marijuana, police said.
While at the hospital, the deputy was informed that the 20-year-old man was flown via emergency helicopter to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, the 3-year-old girl was flown via emergency helicopter to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City and the 7-year-old boy was transported via ground ambulance to Primary Children's Hospital for additional treatment.
Family members have set up online fundraisers on gofundme.com for the 20-year-old man and the two other children injured in the crash. The 20-year-old man's fundraiser can be accessed by visiting gofund.me/638aa729 and the fundraiser for the other two children can be accessed by visiting gofund.me/313872ce.
Hansen was discharged from Franklin County Medical Center on June 26, charged and then incarcerated at the Cache County Jail in Logan, Utah.
Hansen appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge Todd Garbet for an arraignment hearing on Tuesday, during which his bond was set at $500,000.
Prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence to elevate Hansen’s case from the magistrate to district court level for trial during a preliminary hearing set for July 6.
If convicted of the four felony charges against him, Hansen faces up to 60 years in prison and a fine of up to $30,000.
