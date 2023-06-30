Emergency helicopter air ambulance stock image file phot ISJ
Portneuf Air Rescue File Photo

A 40-year-old Utah man was arrested recently after police say he was driving a vehicle while drunk when he crashed near Preston, killing a 5-year-old boy and injuring three others.

Joshua Jason Hansen, of Logan, Utah, has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and three counts of aggravated driving under the influence, all felonies, following the fatal June 25 crash. Hansen also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of a marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.