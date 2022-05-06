LAVA HOT SPRINGS — A 51-year-old Utah man was arrested on May 2 after police say he pointed a handgun with a laser attachment at a motorcyclist.
Noah Roslaes, 51, of Hooper, Utah, has been charged with one count of felony aggravated assault following the incident.
Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Main Street in Lava Hot Springs shortly after 3 a.m. on May 2 after a man called to report that he had just had a gun pointed at him, police said.
Upon arrival, the man told police that he was getting ready to board his motorcycle after leaving the parking lot of the hot pools in Lava Hot Springs when he saw a laser on the ground. The man then said the laser went from the ground up onto his body and when he looked up he saw a man, later identified as Rosales, holding a gun in his hand, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained.
The man provided a description of what Rosales looked like and officers located a man matching that description entering a hotel on the 200 block of North Main Street. Officers observed Rosales was armed with a pistol and ordered him to drop the weapon before they approached.
Police said Rosales threw the gun on a bed inside the hotel room and exited the room’s doorway with his hands in the air.
Initially, Rosales attempted to say that he did not point the gun at anyone, but eventually said that he did so because “they were coming after me,” though he was unable to provide any specific information about who they were, police said.
Rosales was subsequently charged, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
He appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge Scott Axline for an arraignment hearing on May 2, during which his bond was set at $10,000.
Rosales posted the bond on May 3 and was released from jail. He is due back in court on May 10 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony aggravated assault charge, Rosales faces up to 5 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.