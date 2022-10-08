Chad A. Heath

A 48-year-old Lewiston man was charged with two counts of lewd conduct after allegations of abuse at a day care.

Chad A. Heath was charged Friday with sexual abuse of a child younger than the age of 16 in addition to two counts of lewd conduct with a minor child, all felonies. Heath appeared via Zoom before Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam at the Nez Perce County Courthouse.

