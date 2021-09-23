Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
POCATELLO — Local police have located and arrested the local woman who fled on foot following a Friday high-speed pursuit that ended on Buckskin Road, according to court and police records.
Paige Ricks, 26, of Pocatello was arrested shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday following a car crash near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and East Elm Street, Pocatello police say.
After crashing her car into another motorist’s vehicle, Ricks attempted to flee the scene on foot, police said. A plain-clothes police officer was near the scene of the crash and Ricks started running in his direction, police said.
When the plain-clothes officer ordered Ricks to stop, she compiled and was arrested without further incident, police said.
Ricks was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failing to appear at a Sept. 2 sentencing hearing after having reached a plea agreement with Bannock County Prosecutors in July that involved her pleading guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance in July, according to court records.
Further, Ricks was charged with two misdemeanor charges for the incident on Tuesday, leaving the scene of an accident and driving without privileges, court records say.
Ricks was also cited with infractions for failure to purchase insurance and failure to yield at a stop sign.
Ricks faces up to one year in jail and up to $2,000 in fines if convicted of the two misdemeanor charges.
The maximum penalty for the first conviction of felony possession of a controlled substance in Idaho is up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000, however terms of the plea agreement between Ricks and prosecutors were not immediately available Thursday. It remains unclear if Ricks may face less time in prison for the felony drug possession charge pursuant to the plea agreement.
Ricks appeared in front of 6th District Judge on Wednesday, during which it was ordered she remain incarcerated with no bond.
