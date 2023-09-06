POCATELLO — A 32-year-old local woman was arrested Sunday after police say she refused to leave the middle of a roadway and kicked an officer who was attempting to remove her from the street.
Karenda Lynn James, 32, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony battery on a police officer as well as misdemeanor charges of obstructing a roadway and obstructing an investigation, according to court records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
Pocatello police were dispatched to the intersection of Reservation Road and U.S. Highway 91 after a concerned citizen dialed 911 to report that a woman was in the lane of travel with debris around her, police said in a report.
The responding officers asked James to leave the roadway, at which point she refused saying that she was doing a “flagging assignment” and that she had permission from the U.S. president to be in the roadway, according to the police report.
The officers asked James to leave the roadway several times before informing her that she would be arrested if she didn’t move, police said.
Ultimately, James refused to leave the roadway and when officers grabbed her to remove her from the roadway she kicked one of the officers in the leg, according to the police report.
James was then assisted to the ground, handcuffed and arrested, police said.
She appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge David Cousin for an arraignment hearing Monday, during which her bond was set at $30,000.
James is due back in court on Sept. 19, during which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against her to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony battery on a police officer charge she faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
