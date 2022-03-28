A 37-year-old local woman has been charged with four felonies for attempting to cash checks from the account of a Pocatello woman who died in February 2021.
Sophia Raceene Silvas, of Blackfoot, has been charged with two counts of forgery and two counts of grand theft, all felonies, stemming from a Chubbuck Police Department investigation that was launched in December, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Monday.
On Dec. 8, 2021, Chubbuck police officers were informed by a local resident that it appeared as if someone was attempting to cash checks against his late mother’s estate, police said. The man told police his mother died in February 2021.
The victim told police that he was contacted by his late mother’s bank and informed that someone had tried to cash a $900 check issued from her account at another bank, police said.
The next day, an employee from the victim’s late mother’s bank contacted Chubbuck police to report that two additional checks in the amount of $900 and $870 were passed against her bank, though none of money from all three checks were deducted from the account because it had previously been closed, police said.
The detective emailed an official where the fraudulent checks were cashed on Dec. 16 and received a response on Jan. 7 that the bank wished to pursue charges against the person who cashed the checks after the bank deposited the money into that person’s account, police said.
On Feb. 3, the bank that cashed the check provided the Chubbuck Police Department with video, photos and documents indicating Silvas cashed all three checks, police said.
In total, the bank that issued money to Silvas' account was defrauded out of $4,649 after Silvas made numerous withdrawals from her account after cashing fraudulent checks, police said.
Silvas was arrested on Friday, charged with the four felonies and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
She appeared in front of 6th District Judge Bryan K. Murray for an arraignment hearing on Friday, during which her bond was set at $15,000.
She is due back in court on April 5 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against her to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of all four felony charges against her, Silvas faces no less than four and up to 56 years in prison as well as up to $110,000 in fines.