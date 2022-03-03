POCATELLO — A 41-year-old local woman has been charged with felony injury to a child for allegedly strangling a 14-year-old girl late last month.
Susana Gerber, of Pocatello, was charged on Feb. 28 following a Pocatello police investigation of an incident that began to unfold shortly after 9 p.m. on Feb. 25.
Police were dispatched to a Pocatello home after the 14-year-old child called to report that Gerber was assaulting her, police said.
Upon arrival, police contacted Gerber in the driveway who said she was trying to pick up and give a ride to the 14-year-old child, adding that there was no physical altercation between the two, police said.
Police contacted the 14-year-old inside the home who said Gerber immediately grabbed her by the throat as she exited the front door and held her hands there for about two to five minutes, according to police.
The girl complained that it hurt to swallow and that she was light-headed following the incident, which led to police arresting Gerber and charging her with felony injury to a child, police said.
Gerber was transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello where she remained incarcerated until posting a $5,000 bond on Tuesday.
Gerber is due back in court on March 8 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against her to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony injury to a child charge, Gerber faces no less than one and up to 10 years in prison as well as a fine of up to $50,000.