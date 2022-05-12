CHUBBUCK — A 37-year-old local woman has been charged with a felony after she spat on a police officer on Wednesday, a day after being released from jail on her own recognizance, according to police and court records.
Jennifer Evolena Ariwite, of Pocatello, faces one felony count of assault or battery on certain personnel in connection to the incident, which began to unfold around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Chubbuck police officers received the report that a woman, later identified as Ariwite, was causing a disturbance inside of a business on the 4800 block of Yellowstone Avenue, according to police reports. Officers were in the process of being dispatched when Ariwite left the scene in gray Dodge Challenger, police said.
The officer that was about to respond to the business received a request a short while later that another officer on scene with a gray Challenger needed assistance near the intersection of Yellowstone Avenue and Southside Way.
The second officer arrived on scene and observed Ariwite acting erratically, said police, adding that she was shouting profanities and threatening to remove all of her clothing.
Ariwite jolted out into the middle of the street and was subsequently detained in handcuffs and placed into the back of a patrol car, police said. Inside the car, Ariwite kicked the divider in the back seat and banged her head against the inside of the vehicle, police said.
Officers requested emergency medical personnel check Ariwite before she was transported to the jail and after she was cleared one of the officers was securing her in the backseat of the patrol car when she spat on him, police said. A spit-hood was placed over her head and she was transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello and charged with felony assault or battery on certain personnel.
Two days before the incident with Chubbuck police, Ariwite was arrested on Highway 91 south of Pocatello in Bannock County and charged with misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, injury to child, resisting and obstructing and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container, court records show. The events leading up those charges were not included in the records.
Ariwite was released from jail on her own recognizance in connection to the four misdemeanor charges on May 10. The incident in which she allegedly spat on a Chubbuck police officer occurred about 24 hours later.
Ariwite appeared in front of 6th District Judge Todd R. Garbett for an arraignment hearing on the felony charge on Thursday, during which her bond was set at $7,500.
She is due back in court on May 19 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against her to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony assault or battery on certain personnel charges, Ariwite faces no less than one and up to five years in prison and a fine of up $50,000.