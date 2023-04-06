POCATELLO — a 64-year-old local woman was recently arrested after police say she attempted to strike a local man with her pickup truck in Fort Hall.
Sherree Marie Lopez, was charged with felony aggravated assault following the incident, which began to unfold around 5:45 a.m. on March 13, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
Idaho State police were dispatched to the northbound lane of U.S. Highway 91 near Cemetery Road in Fort Hall on March 13 for the report of a vehicle, a 2002 Dodge Ram 1500, striking a pole, police said.
Upon arrival, police interviewed the driver of the truck, identified as Lopez, about the crash.
Lopez told the trooper that she had gotten into a verbal argument with a man at her residence, which resulted in the man leaving the home in a different car, according to the report.
Lopez then entered her pickup truck and chased the car before ramming into the back of the vehicle, police said.
Lopez then lost control of the pickup truck and smashed into a power pole, according to the report.
When asked, Lopez told the trooper that she intentionally struck the vehicle with the man in it in an attempt to injure him, police said.
Lopez was subsequently arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault before being transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Lopez appeared in front of 6th District Judge Eric Hunn for an arraignment hearing on March 14, during which she was released from jail on her own recognizance.
Lopez had her case elevated from the magistrate to district court level in preparation that that case goes to trial after waiving her preliminary hearing on March 27.
During an arraignment hearing in district court on March 31, Lopez was remanded back into the custody of the Bannock County Jail with a $10,000 bond.
She is due back in court for a motion hearing on April 10.
A trial date has not yet been set in the case.
In addition to the felony aggravated assault charge, prosecutors are seeking an enhancement penalty against Lopez for her alleged use of a deadly weapon, in this case the truck, during the commission of a felony crime.
The felony aggravated assault charge carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000, though the enhancement could extend any prison sentence levied against her by up to 15 years.
