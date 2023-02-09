Jennifer Evolena Ariwite

Jennifer Evolena Ariwite

 Photo courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

POCATELLO — A 38-year-old local woman was arrested recently after police say she violated a no-contact order and then battered the three officers that were arresting her.

Jennifer Evolena Ariwite, of Pocatello, has been charged with three counts of felony battery on a police officer as well as misdemeanor charges of violating a no-contact order and resisting and obstructing arrest, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.

