An Idaho Falls woman has been arrested after she reportedly punched a woman in the face, causing a serious nose injury.
The victim told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that Alyssa Ellwood, 21, confronted her about dating Ellwood's ex-boyfriend.
The victim said she told Ellwood it was none of her business, and that Ellwood then hit her in the face with a closed fist.
The victim reportedly suffered a broken nose from the incident, as well as a deviated septum, an injury in which the wall between the nostrils is forced off-center, causing one of the nostrils to become restricted.
The probable cause affidavit states the victim will likely need surgery to repair the damage to her nose.
A witness corroborated the victim's statement to police. Both he and the victim said the victim did nothing to provoke the attack or indicate a willingness to fight.
Ellwood told police she punched the victim in self-defense after the victim "got in her face" during an altercation May 16. She showed the officer a red mark on her face, saying the witness caused it after she punched the victim. However, she could not say how the witness caused the injury or if he did so intentionally.
Ellwood was arraigned on May 17, and was released after posting a $25,000 bond.
A no-contact order was issued between Ellwood and the victim.
Ellwood was charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, punishable with up to 15 years in prison.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. May 31 in Bonneville County Court.